Who's Playing

New York @ Cincinnati

Current Records: New York 3-7; Cincinnati 2-7-1

What to Know

The New York Giants are favored to win for the first time this season. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium after a week off. New York will be strutting in after a win while Cincinnati will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Giants had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. New York QB Daniel Jones was slinging it as he accumulated 244 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 148.20.

Meanwhile, the Bengals came up short against the Washington Football Team last week, falling 20-9. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from WR A.J. Green. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 124.60.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York's win brought them up to 3-7 while the Bengals' defeat pulled them down to 2-7-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 17 on the season. Cincinnati has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the league in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 22 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.