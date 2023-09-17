Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off the worst performance of his career in a 24-3 loss to the Browns last week, but the AFC North is unrelenting and he'll have to rebound quickly with Cincinnati hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday on Paramount+. The Ravens scored a decisive 25-9 victory over the Texans in Week 1, but lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles. Can the Baltimore running game still operate at a high level and can Burrow rebound to avoid a calamitous 0-2 starts? You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a three-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ in select markets with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Bengals vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Ravens, the model is leaning Under the point total. Both teams saw the Under hit in their Week 1 matchups, with Baltimore falling 9.5 points short of its total against Houston, while Cincinnati was the driving force in the Under hitting by 19.5 points in its matchup with Cleveland.

Both teams have also been trending towards the Under since last year, with the Under hitting in 12 of Baltimore's last 16 games and seven of Cincinnati's last 10. At their peaks, Burrow and Lamar Jackson are two of the most high-profile quarterbacks in the NFL, but both looked out of sorts in their first starts after signing massive offseason contract extensions.

The last five times that these two teams have met with a total of 45 or higher, the Under has hit and the model is predicting another Under on Sunday. It is says that the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.