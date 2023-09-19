Before the 2023 NFL season began, many likely pinpointed games involving the Buccaneers and Commanders as ones to target with NFL survivor pool picks. Most thought they would struggle, but with both undefeated so far, the appeal for their games now comes from possibly backing them with NFL eliminator picks. However, your Week 3 NFL survivor strategy may want to look elsewhere than their tough matchups as the Buccaneers take on the Eagles and Washington hosts the Bills. We should know after these games if the Bucs or Commanders are contenders, but heeding caution with them may be the best Week 3 NFL survivor strategy.

Another undefeated team is the Baltimore Ravens, who have a juicy matchup against the Colts on Sunday. Anthony Richardson's (concussion) status for Week 3 is unlikely to be known until later in the week, but Baltimore will be heavily favored regardless if he plays. Should you use the Ravens with your Week 3 NFL knockout pool picks or are they better saved for later in the year? Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds and locked in its Week 3 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Cincinnati Bengals, even though they are favorites over the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. has had balance this season, ranking in the top 12 in points scored and points allowed. It is just one of five teams who can make that claim, while Cincinnati is 29th in scoring and 19th in points allowed. The Bengals' offense has been stuck in mud and ranks last in total yards, 30th in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards.

Joe Burrow (calf) hasn't looked healthy after his training camp injury and admitted he tweaked the injury in Week 2. His pocket mobility could be compromised, which bodes poorly against the No. 5 pass defense led by Aaron Donald. The Rams rank fourth in third-down defense, while having arguably the league's most efficient offense, ranking first in redzone scoring and second in third-down conversion percentage. The Rams have played better than many expected this year, while Cincinnati has looked worse, so the model is not paying attention to the Bengals being favorites and is avoiding them in its Week 3 NFL survivor picks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that's been on fire at home and now faces a reeling opponent. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 3 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and is up over $7,000 since its inception.