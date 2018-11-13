Bills announce the release of Nathan Peterman, ending his error-filled time with the team

The Buffalo Bills made a move on Monday that was seemingly a long time coming. The team announced just minutes before "Monday Night Football" began that they have released quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Peterman's time in Buffalo marked one of the most error-filled tenures in league history. He was brought in as a developmental prospect behind Tyrod Taylor last year, but with the Buffalo offense struggling he was elevated to the starting job for a midseason game against the Chargers. Things went disastrously.

Peterman had arguably the worst game in NFL history in his first start, getting intercepted five times in 14 pass attempts while throwing for only 66 yards. He was benched for Taylor at halftime and Taylor resumed the starting job until getting injured later in the season. For the season, Peterman completed just 24 of 49 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and the aforementioned five picks.

Buffalo traded Taylor to the Browns during the offseason, then signed AJ McCarron and traded up to draft Josh Allen, seemingly signaling the end of Peterman's tenure. But then they handed Peterman the starting job heading into the year. Again, things went disastrously. Peterman started Buffalo's first game of the season, completing just five of 18 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions against the Ravens. He was benched in favor of Allen and took his place on the bench.

Weeks later, the team signed journeyman QB Derek Anderson as a mentor for Allen, seemingly moving Peterman further backward on the depth chart. But then Allen got injured. And the Bills decided to start Anderson just a few days after he came to the team. Anderson started two games, but then he got injured as well, and Peterman had to start again in Week 9. He completed 31 of 49 passes against the Bears, but those passes generated only 188 yards and he was intercepted three times without throwing a touchdown. Buffalo then signed and started journeyman Matt Barkley instead of Peterman in Week 10, and proceeded to blast the Jets, 41-10.

Not even a day later, they decided they no longer needed Peterman on their roster. His Bills career ends with four starts, eight appearances, 68 completions on 130 passes (52.3 percent), 548 passing yards (4.2 per attempt), three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 32.5 passer rating is several points worse than it would have been if he had spiked the ball on every play. Among the 426 players who have thrown at least 125 passes in their NFL careers, that figure ranks 424th.