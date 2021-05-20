The Buffalo Bills have hired two women to staff positions in addition to adding two female interns, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Sophia Lewin will join the team as an offensive assistant and Andrea Gosper will be a player personnel coordinator.

Both Lewin and Gosper will serve in full-time positions.

Lewin has a history with the Bills, as she served as a training camp assist in the past. She previously served as a quality control coach at Princeton and also was a wide receivers coach at Hudson Catholic High School in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Gosper has served as a scouting intern with Buffalo for the past two seasons. She first came to the Bills after connecting with them at the NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum. She played softball at the University of New England before coming to the Bills.

In addition, the Bills hired Mechelle Geeter and Nikki Donoff as a scouting intern and an operations intern, respectively.

All four of the women that Buffalo hired participated in the Women's Careers in Football Forum.

The Bills became the first NFL team to ever hire a full-time female coach to a staff position back in 2016 when Kathryn Smith joined the franchise.