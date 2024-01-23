When Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed wide right on a 44-yard field goal that would have tied Sunday's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the flood of negativity on social media began almost instantly. A charity close to Bass' heart came to his defense, and Bills Mafia has stepped up to show support for their kicker and the Ten Lives Club.

Bass pushed his field goal attempt wide right with 1:47 remaining in the game, all but ending the Bills' chances of reaching the AFC Championship Game. After the game, Bass deactivated his accounts on Instagram and X to escape some of the fan reaction.

The Ten Lives Club, which is a rescue shelter for cats just outside Buffalo, called for an end to the anger being spewed toward Bass in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Tyler doesn't deserve any of the hate he's receiving," Ten Lives Club wrote on social media. "He's an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

Since that post, donations for Ten Lives Club have been coming in quickly. According to the Washington Post, as of Tuesday afternoon, fans had stepped up in a major way to the tune of more than $90,000 in donations.

While things may not have ended well for Bass and the Bills on the field, fans have stepped up to turn it into a positive for one of the kicker's favorite charities.