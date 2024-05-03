If his introductory press conference was any indication, the Buffalo Bills have quite the character in rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman. The club selected the Florida State receiver with the 33rd overall pick atop the second round and is poised to be a top target for Josh Allen as Buffalo reshapes its wide receiver room. On top of his production on the field, Coleman is primed to be a fan-favorite for his personality. He essentially moonlighted as a standup comedian during his presser following his selection, highlighting his bargain trips to Macy's and stealing a cookie from the media snack table.

That personality also showed when he initially met with the Bills at the NFL Combine earlier this offseason. In a room full of front office decision-makers including head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane, Coleman's was endearing.

"Chill at the house," he said when asked about what he does outside of football. "Golf, bowl a little bit."

When followed up about his affinity for golf, Coleman didn't embellish his skills.

"I'm Tiger wish-he-could. I'm not Tiger Woods," he remarked, which was met with a burst of laughter throughout the room. "I wish I could putt and do all that. Them boys out there shooting five under. I ain't doing all that. It might take me five just to put it in. But, I'm going to go have fun. Like, you know, it's controlled chaos. You know, you're frustrated but you can't get mad, pull a muscle in your back trying to hit the ball. It forces me to stay calm and just swing. Just have some fun."

While on the surface it's simply a hilarious nugget by Coleman, his approach to golf and keeping his composure is a fascinating looking into his demeanor. That likely didn't go unnoticed by the Bills front office and could've been a reason they targeted him at the NFL Draft.