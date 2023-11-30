Von Miller is facing an arrest warrant in a domestic violence case in Dallas, CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. The Buffalo Bills linebacker's longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning. The warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.

The preliminary investigation determined Miller and the victim got into a verbal argument and Miller assaulted the victim. Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not transported to a hospital, but was treated for minor injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement, via NFL Media. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Miller was under investigation by the Parker, Colorado, police department in 2021, but the district attorney declined to move forward with the chargers. Details regarding the investigation were not disclosed.

Miller, 34, is in the middle of his second season with the Bills. Buffalo is currently on its bye week.