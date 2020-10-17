Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Buffalo

Current Records: Kansas City 4-1; Buffalo 4-1

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Bills Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Buffalo now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Bills have to be hurting after a devastating 42-16 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans this past Tuesday. RB T.J. Yeldon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Kansas City came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, falling 40-32. This was hardly the result the Chiefs or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Las Vegas heading into this game. The losing side was boosted by QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for two TDs and 340 yards on 43 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 128.30.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at one. But Kansas City is even better: they have yet to throw a single interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park,, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park,, New York TV: FOX

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo and Kansas City both have one win in their last two games.