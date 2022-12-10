Who's Playing

New York @ Buffalo

Current Records: New York 7-5; Buffalo 9-3

What to Know

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Highmark Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Jets 18.58, Buffalo 17.42), so any points scored will be well earned.

New York didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-22 to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. New York's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Mike White.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 16. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over the New England Patriots last week, winning 24-10. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Buffalo's WR Stefon Diggs, who caught seven passes for one TD and 92 yards.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New York is now 7-5 while the Bills sit at 9-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York enters the contest with only 11 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. But Buffalo comes into the matchup boasting the second most passing touchdowns in the league at 25. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 15 games against New York.