AFC North visits AFC East during 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday and CBS and Paramount+. Mason Rudolph will remain under center for the Steelers after he helped lead them to three straight victories to end their regular season. He'll play opposite Josh Allen and a red-hot Bills team that won their last five games and topped their division.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Eerie County, NY is 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The Bills are 10-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

Bills vs. Steelers date: Monday, Jan. 15

Bills vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Before tuning into Monday's Bills vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For Bills vs. Steelers, the model is projecting that Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over 223.5 passing yards. The Bills' starting QB had a 424-yard performance when his team last hosted Pittsburgh in 2022, which resulted in a 38-3 victory for Buffalo. More recently, he threw for 359 yards against the Dolphins and ended the regular season ranked fourth in the league with 4,306 total yards in the air.

Meanwhile, the Steelers' pass defense ranked 17th in the league after allowing 227.1 average yards and 23 TDs. Given Pittsburgh's shaky defense and Allen's 3-1 record against it, it's easy to see why the model sees him eclipsing 223.5 yards.

