Broncos draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Denver's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Broncos are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos enter draft weekend with plenty of draft capital to move up the board if they want as owners of 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Denver Broncos 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 15

2 46

3 77

3 83*

3 95*

4 118

5 178^

6 181*

7 252^

7 254^

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Denver Broncos 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 83 acquired from Steelers as part of Noah Fant trade
  • No. 95 acquired from 49ers as part of Emmanuel Sanders trade
  • No. 181 acquired from Redskins as part of Case Keenum trade

