A busy week just got busier for the Denver Broncos. A day after unveiling their new uniforms and trading for quarterback Zach Wilson, the Broncos picked up Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II's fifth-year option, according to ESPN.

Surtain's fifth-year option will pay him an estimate of $19.802 million for the 2025 season, according to Over The Cap. There's also the chance that Surtain and the Broncos are able to agree on a long-term contract sometime over the next year.

The ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain has started in 49 of his 50 games with the Broncos. He picked off four passes as a rookie before being named as an All-Pro in 2022. Surtain was tabbed as a Pro Bowler for a second straight year in 2023.

It's clear that Surtain has become one of the biggest faces of the Broncos organization. He was featured in the team's video release of Denver's classic uniforms along with former linebacker and 2024 Hall of Fame inductee Randy Gradishar. Shortly after that video was released, cornerback Levi Wallace, who signed with the Broncos on Monday, mentioned Surtain as one of the reasons why he wanted to come to Denver.

When asked about Surtain's future status in Denver earlier this offseason, Broncos general manager George Paton made it clear that the team didn't want their star defensive back going anywhere.

"We're all big fans of Pat," Paton said at the time, via ESPN. "We want Pat here for a long time, but I'm not prepared to make any statements on anything moving forward.''