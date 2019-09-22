Broncos vs. Packers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from dialed-in computer model

Two teams going in opposite directions early in the NFL season clash on Sunday when the 0-2 Denver Broncos visit the 2-0 Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET at historic Lambeau Field. The Broncos surprisingly lost to the Raiders, 24-16, in a Week 1 Monday Night Football game and dropped a 16-14 heartbreaker to the Bears in Week 2. The Packers are undefeated after besting the Bears 10-3 in the NFL Kickoff Game and sneaking past the Vikings 21-16 last week. Denver is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games, while the Packers are a stellar 13-3-1 straight up in their last 17 September games. Green Bay is a seven-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Broncos odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42. Before you make any Broncos vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Denver has never won in Green Bay, going 0-5-1 in its visits to small-town Wisconsin and Lambeau Field. The Packers got a breakout performance from running back Aaron Jones in Week 2 against the Vikings, who rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 23 carries. The Packers want more balance in their offense, and Jones' talent figures to be relied upon Sunday as well. Green Bay's running game could also be featured more depending on the status of tight end Jimmy Graham, who hasn't practiced all week with a groin injury.

Denver has yet to force a turnover or record a sack in 2019, and new coach Vic Fangio doesn't have a stellar mark against the Packers, going 2-5 when he was defensive coordinator for the Bears, with a 1-4 mark in Green Bay.

Despite not recording turnovers, Denver stymied the Bears' offense last week, limiting Chicago to 273 total yards. The Bears were also just 3-of-11 on third down and held the ball for only 27:01.

Green Bay ranks second in the league in touchdowns allowed with only two on the season. As for Denver, the Broncos enter Sunday's matchup with only 189.50 passing yards allowed per game on average, the second-best mark in the league.

