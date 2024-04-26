The Chicago Bears have their new franchise quarterback, as they have selected former USC signal-caller Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams became the first FBS quarterback since Patrick Mahomes to throw 30 touchdowns and rush for 10 scores in back-to-back seasons, and he recorded the second-most passing yards (8,170), passing touchdowns (72) and total touchdowns (93) in the FBS during his two-year USC career after transferring in from Oklahoma.

Williams won the Heisman trophy in 2022 after throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 10 scores on the ground. He went 23-10 during his collegiate career as the starter, but just three of those victories came against AP top 25 opponents.

General manager Ryan Poles is hoping Williams can be that missing piece in a revamped offense, which added D'Andre Swift, D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen over the last two offseasons. Can Williams take Chicago from worst to first in the division much like C.J. Stroud did for the Houston Texans last year?

Here's what the Bears are getting in Williams, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.

"They say he's generational, and he might be, but there are some concerns. I like his game, but I would have taken Jayden Daniels. Only time will tell." -- Pete Prisco

Fantasy football outlook

Rookie quarterbacks rarely have it as good as Caleb Williams will have it with the Bears: Two top-notch veteran receivers, a good tight end, an upgraded run game with a receiving element, a solid offensive line and a playcaller he's familiar with dating back to his QB Camp days while in high school. That's perfect for an excellent prospect like Williams, who has a strong arm, outstanding playmaking ability and underrated rushing chops. Expect Williams to get taken in every 2024 Fantasy draft as either a low-end starter or a high-end backup depending on the format. Williams will be a late-round pick in one-QB leagues and a top-65 pick in two-QB/SuperFlex drafts.

Dynasty spin

There's no question that Williams will be in position to lead the Bears offense for however long his production warrants. There isn't a "sure thing" at quarterback in this draft class, but Williams is close. He's been preparing for this career since he was a child, he played at two dynamite college football schools and is an athletic talent with a very good arm. It particularly helps that the Bears have surrounded him with good receiving talent now and should continue to stockpile into the future. He has the upside to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for a long time, which is why it makes sense for him to be the first overall pick in SuperFlex/two-QB Dynasty rookie drafts and a top-five pick in one-QB versions (Marvin Harrison should be expected to go ahead of him, if not all three of the early Round 1 receivers).

Caleb Williams NFL Draft prospect profile

Age as of Week 1: 22 years old

22 years old Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds



215 pounds Hand size: 9 3/4 inches

Comparable body type: Jalen Hurts

Position: No. 1 QB | Overall: No. 1 | Rating: 94.07 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison: Steve McNair

When it comes to Williams' arm strength, accuracy, mobility, coolness in the heat of battle and even escaping pass rush pressure, I think back to legendary quarterback Steve McNair. You could give the edge in size and strength to McNair, and while Williams was built in a sports training center, McNair was basically the byproduct of living in the South and getting discovered at Alcorn State. Otherwise, these two are very similar -- both had strong arms, both were accurate, both had an eye for making big plays via the deep ball or via their legs, and most importantly, both were gamers with strong determination to find ways to score and win.

Scouting report

Caleb Williams is as close to Patrick Mahomes as we've seen since 2017. His footwork looks cleaner in his drop back, he has a plus arm, throws with great accuracy to all three levels, and consistently wins with his legs -- whether he's in the pocket, flushed from the pocket or on designed runs. Added bonuses: does a good job of avoiding hits near the sideline. Can throw with anticipation on intermediate routes, layers the ball well on intermediate routes and has good deep-ball accuracy. Would like to see him stick with his first read a little longer -- he loves to rely on his mobility and playmaking abilities -- but it's hard to argue with the results. There's a long list of QBs who play well off-platform and out of structure; he may already be one of the best.

Accolades

2022 Heisman Trophy winner (1st from USC since Reggie Bush)

Career: Most total yards (8,673) and TD (93) in 2-year span in USC history

Strengths

The next Patrick Mahomes isn't hyperbole

Can throw from every arm angle and do it with pinpoint accuracy

Consistently wins with his legs though he doesn't look to run at the first sign of trouble

Weaknesses

Tries to do too much at times

Needs to do a better job of playing within the offense

Will sometimes pass up easy throws looking for the big play

College stats breakdown



G Cmp% PaYds Yds/Att PaTD PaINT RuAtt RuYds RuAvg RuTD 2023 12 68.6% 3633 9.4 30 5 97 142 1.5 11 2023 vs. top-25 opponents 4 66.4% 1058 7.6 5 3 41 30 0.7 3 Career 37 66.9% 10082 9.2 93 14 289 966 3.3 27

