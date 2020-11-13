The Cleveland Browns reopened their facilities on Friday afternoon, hours after the team was informed that a player had tested positive for COVID-19. Contract tracing revealed that zero high-risk contacts were exposed to said player, and after a brief switch to virtual preparation for Week 10, the club has scheduled a standard practice for Friday afternoon. As things stand currently, the Browns' Sunday game against the Houston Texans, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, remains on schedule, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

In addition to reopening their facilities, the Browns on Friday placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID reserve list.

This isn't Cleveland's first spat with the virus as the team did place quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID list on Sunday after he was in close contact with someone who had tested positive. Luckily for the Browns, they were on a bye in Week 9, so they did not have to play a game without their starter, who has since been activated off of the COVID list.

With COVID cases on the rise throughout the country, it's not surprising to see the NFL continue to have positive tests pop up throughout the landscape. While the league has avoided rescheduling games as of late, contingencies are in place in the event that the coronavirus does put a dent into the regular season schedule as currently constructed.