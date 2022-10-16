Two AFC teams sitting at 2-3 face off as the Cleveland Browns host the New England Patriots on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team has shown promise, but has dropped two straight games and enters Sunday on the heels of a brutal 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick's team is riding high after shutting out the Detroit Lions 29-0 in Week 5, but still doesn't know whether starting quarterback Mac Jones will return to the gridiron after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 3. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from FirstEngery Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43.

How to watch Patriots vs. Browns

Browns vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Browns vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Patriots, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. It isn't likely that the Patriots will run away with this game like they did in last week against the Lions. However, they still have the potential to keep this game close.



The biggest question for New England is, of course, if quarterback Bailey Zappe can repeat his success from Week 5 if Jones misses another game. Cleveland will be without star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday, and Myles Garrett is still dealing with the aftermath of the car accident he was in. If Zappe can find holes in Cleveland's defense and have another impressive outing, the Patriots have a chance. You may be able to stream the game here.

