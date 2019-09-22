Browns vs. Rams: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Browns vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 1-1-0; L.A. Rams 2-0-0
What to Know
Cleveland will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET. This is a home game for Cleveland, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3.5-point spread against them.
The Browns took an ego-bruising defeat against Tennessee two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. Cleveland captured a comfortable 23-3 win over the Jets. Cleveland's WR Odell Beckham was one of the most active players for the team as he caught six passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. Baker Mayfield's 89-yard touchdown toss up the middle to Beckham in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
We saw a pretty high 52.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Rams had enough points to win and then some against New Orleans, taking their contest 27-9. That result was just more of the same for the Rams, who also won the last time these teams played (Jan. 20).
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 1-1 and the Rams to 2-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Browns come into the game boasting the third most sacks in the league at 8. As for the Rams, they have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Rams are a solid 3.5-point favorite against the Browns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
L.A. Rams won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 25, 2015 - L.A. Rams 24 vs. Cleveland 6
