Browns vs. Seahawks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 2-3-0; Seattle 4-1-0
What to Know
Seattle will face off against Cleveland on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Seattle dodged a bullet last Thursday, finishing off the Rams 30-29. QB Russell Wilson was slinging it as he passed for 268 yards and four TDs on 23 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 151.80.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 40 points the game before, Cleveland faltered in their contest last week. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-3 punch to the gut against San Francisco. The Browns were down by 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 0-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Seattle's win lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Seattle's success rolls on or if Cleveland is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $103.45
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 20, 2015 - Seattle 30 vs. Cleveland 13
Watch This Game Live
