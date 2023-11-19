The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North clash on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team is 6-3 on the season thanks to its superior defense, but they now much try to stay in the win column without quarterback Deshaun Watson. They host a Steelers side that is also 6-3 on the season and is entering Sunday on a two-game winning streak. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are two-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 33. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Browns vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Browns vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Browns vs. Steelers, the model is picking Cleveland to cover the spread. There is no doubting that the Browns will have an uphill battle the rest of the way with Watson out with a season-ending shoulder injury. However, Cleveland's defense continues to be their best asset and can set the tempo in Week 11 against a team that lacks offensive polish.

The Steelers lead the NFL in turnovers are the first team in league history to be outgained in their first nine games while still having a winning record. Sunday's game could be very close and come down to the wire, but the model is leaning on Cleveland to pull off a victory. You may be able to stream the game here.

