The Houston Texans (10-7) and Cleveland Browns (11-6) will kick off the 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule on Saturday. The Browns enter the 2024 NFL playoffs having won four of their last five games, the lone loss being a 31-14 setback against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a game in which many of Cleveland's starters didn't play. Meanwhile, the Texans were crowned AFC South champions after winning three of their final four contests. However, Houston's lone loss during that stretch was a 36-22 defeat at home against the Browns.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. NRG Stadium in Houston. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Texans odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 44.5.

Browns vs. Texans spread: Browns -2.5

Browns vs. Texans over/under: 44.5 points

Browns vs. Texans money line: Browns -141, Texans +119

CLE: Browns are 10-6 against the spread this season

HOU: Texans are 9-7 against the spread this season

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns dominated the Texans in Week 16 behind an impressive performance from two seasoned veterans. Quarterback Joe Flacco completed 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Amari Cooper hauled in 11 receptions for 265 yards and two scores. Flacco has thrown for 311 or more yards in each of his last four games and he's recorded double-digit touchdown passes in every start this season.

In addition to an explosive offense, the Browns feature one of the league's stingiest defenses. In fact, Cleveland is giving up just 270.2 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. The Browns also rank first against the pass, holding opponents to only 164.7 passing yards per game. In the win over the Texans on Christmas Eve, Cleveland's defense finished with three sacks and two interceptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

The Texans are led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was extremely efficient in Houston's victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Stroud completed 76.9% of his passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis, which helped the Texans claim their first AFC South title since 2019. For the season, the former Ohio State standout has thrown for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Stroud has quickly built a solid rapport with wide receiver Nico Collins, who hauled in nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Colts. Collins has finished with 80 or more receiving yards in four of his last six contests and he has scored a touchdown in four of his last six games as well. He found the end zone against the Browns in the first meeting this season and he figures to be a big part of Houston's offensive game plan on Saturday. Plus, the Texans are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games when playing as the underdog. See which team to pick here.

