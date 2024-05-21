The Baltimore Ravens are looking to potentially boost their defense before training camp, as they are hosting former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on a visit Tuesday, per ESPN. Adams was released by Seattle in March, but at 28-years-old, he's not done with football just yet.

Adams spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks, but played just 34 games over those four seasons (8.5 games played per year). After being dealt from the New York Jets along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald in 2020, Adams was named a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro for recording 83 combined tackles, three passes defensed, 14 QB hits and 9.5 sacks -- the most sacks ever recorded by a defensive back in a single season in NFL history. He accomplished all this in just 12 games played.

Injuries unfortunately became a headline of Adams' time in Seattle, as he played 12 games again in 2021, just one game in 2022 and nine games in 2023. In Baltimore, Adams would join a talented room headlined by Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, although he could be deployed as more of a linebacker compared to coverage safety. In seven NFL seasons, Adams has made three Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro three times.

Adams is one of the many talented safeties still looking for a new team. We are deep into the month of May, and players like Adams, Justin Simmons, Eddie Jackson, Quandre Diggs and Marcus Maye are all still free agents.