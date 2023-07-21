The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall Bryce Young agreed to terms on the quarterback's rookie contract, the team announced Friday. Young is receiving a four-year, fully guaranteed $37.95 contract, including a $24.6 million signing bonus. He will get $25.3 million in 2023 in a deal that includes a fifth-year option in 2027, according to Spotrac.

Young will report to his first NFL training camp on Saturday. He is already embracing the Charlotte culture, holding multiple boxes of Bojangles and a photo scene on Twitter.

Recently, Young finalized a deal with Bojangles, the southern food chain born in the Carolinas known for its chicken, as he works to integrate himself in the Charlotte community.

Young is the Panthers' final 2023 draft pick player to finalize their deal.

The Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama started for two years and cemented himself in the program's history. He is second in Crimson Tide history with 8,356 career passing yards and 80 career passing touchdowns.

Carolina traded up for the first selection of this year's draft, wanting its first choice of all the quarterbacks available. After workouts, visits and extensive research by the team, the Panthers felt it was Young who would give them the best chance to win. They're hopeful they finally found their quarterback of the future in the 21-year-old.

The Panthers have a new coach in Frank Reich and a new quarterbacks coach, Josh McCown, who will work with No. 9. The quarterback room will include Young, Andy Dalton and Matt Corral.