Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-6; New Orleans 7-2
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31 points per game. Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Buccaneers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals last week, sneaking past 30-27. No one had a big game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from TE O.J. Howard, RB Peyton Barber, and RB Ronald Jones. Tampa Bay's victory came on an one-yard rush from Barber with only 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, New Orleans received a tough blow as they fell 26-9 to the Atlanta Falcons. WR Michael Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 13 passes for 152 yards.
The Buccaneers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Buccaneers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
New Orleans' loss took them down to 7-2 while Tampa Bay's victory pulled them up to 3-6. One last thing to keep an eye out for: the Buccaneers hit the right side of the field hard in their last game, throwing toward the right sideline for 250 yards on 9.62 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Saints' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 485 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 2,200 passing yards allowed.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.
- Oct 06, 2019 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14
- Sep 09, 2018 - Tampa Bay 48 vs. New Orleans 40
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. New Orleans 24
- Nov 05, 2017 - New Orleans 30 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 16 vs. New Orleans 11
- Dec 13, 2015 - New Orleans 24 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Sep 20, 2015 - Tampa Bay 26 vs. New Orleans 19
