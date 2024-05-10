Many of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers' pass catchers speak highly of playing with the former Super Bowl champion, but not everyone seems to have had a wonderful experience. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers seemingly shaded his old quarterback, suggesting Aaron did not help him that much during their time together.

The comments stemmed from Aaron's treatment towards New York Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley, who he has welcomed to the offense with open arms. Aaron invited the third round pick to stay in his guest house and has already seemed to help him adjust to life as an NFL player.

According to Amari, this is not the same treatment he got. In a since deleted social media post, Amari said, "Promise this helps him play better as a Rookie. If only I had this type of love coming into GB, but to each his own!"

Amari was also a third round pick, joining the Packers in 2021, where an already very established quarterback ran things. The wide receiver was cut during his second season with the team, finishing his time in Green Bay with just eight catches for 95 yards and no touchdowns in 26 games, only one of which was a start.

Following his time with the Packers, he played for the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, before joining the UFL and playing for the Birmingham Stallions in 2024.