nfl-logo-getty.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season came to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Free agency is in the rearview mirror, as is the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, teams are well into offseason preparations for the next season.

They'll try their best to end Kansas City's two-year reign atop the league, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to attempt a three-peat. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

  • Late May to early June: Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps

The mandatory minicamp and OTA schedule for each team is as follows:

TeamRemaining OTAsMandatory minicamp
Arizona CardinalsJune 3-6June 11-13
Atlanta FalconsJune 3-4, 6June 10-12
Baltimore RavensJune 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
Buffalo BillsJune 3-4, 6June 11-13
Carolina PanthersJune 3-4, 6June 11-13
Chicago BearsCompleteJune 4-6
Cincinnati BengalsJune 3-6June 11-13
Cleveland BrownsJune 3-6June 11-13
Dallas CowboysCompleteJune 4-6
Denver BroncosJune 3-6June 11-13
Detroit LionsJune 10-12June 4-6
Green Bay PackersJune 3-4, 6June 11-13
Houston TexansCompleteJune 4-6
Indianapolis CotsCompleteJune 4-6
Jacksonville JaguarsJune 3-6June 10-12
Kansas City ChiefsJune 4-7June 11-13
Las Vegas RaidersJune 3-6June 11-13
Los Angeles ChargersJune 4-7June 11-13
Los Angeles RamsJune 3-6June 10-12
Miami DolphinsCompleteJune 4-6
Minnesota VikingsJune 10-13June 4-6
New England PatriotsJune 3-6June 11-13
New Orleans SaintsJune 3-6June 11-13
New York GiantsJune 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
New York JetsJune 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
Philadelphia EaglesCompleteJune 4-6
Pittsburgh SteelersJune 3-6June 11-13
San Francisco 49ersCompleteJune 4-6
Seattle SeahawksJune 3-4, 6-7June 11-13
Tampa Bay BuccaneersJune 4-6June 11-13
Tennessee TitansJune 10-13June 4-6
Washington CommandersJune 4-5, 7June 11-13
  • July 17: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
  • Mid-to-late July: Training camps open
  • August: Preseason games

The rest of the offseason, with the exception of the franchise tag deadline (which is the deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal with that franchise) is more up in the air at the moment. Typically, teams announce their training camp schedules in June. So, when the official dates dates become available, we'll fill them in here.

Start of 2024 season

The preseason will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans. The regular season will officially kick off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the defending champion Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.