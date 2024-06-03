The 2023 NFL season came to a close after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Free agency is in the rearview mirror, as is the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, teams are well into offseason preparations for the next season.

They'll try their best to end Kansas City's two-year reign atop the league, while the champs will undoubtedly look to do what they can this year to attempt a three-peat. In the space below, we're highlighting all the key dates and events to watch out for as the league prepares for the 2024 season.

Lead-up to 2024 NFL season

Late May to early June: Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps

The mandatory minicamp and OTA schedule for each team is as follows:

Team Remaining OTAs Mandatory minicamp Arizona Cardinals June 3-6 June 11-13 Atlanta Falcons June 3-4, 6 June 10-12 Baltimore Ravens June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Buffalo Bills June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Carolina Panthers June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Chicago Bears Complete June 4-6 Cincinnati Bengals June 3-6 June 11-13 Cleveland Browns June 3-6 June 11-13 Dallas Cowboys Complete June 4-6 Denver Broncos June 3-6 June 11-13 Detroit Lions June 10-12 June 4-6 Green Bay Packers June 3-4, 6 June 11-13 Houston Texans Complete June 4-6 Indianapolis Cots Complete June 4-6 Jacksonville Jaguars June 3-6 June 10-12 Kansas City Chiefs June 4-7 June 11-13 Las Vegas Raiders June 3-6 June 11-13 Los Angeles Chargers June 4-7 June 11-13 Los Angeles Rams June 3-6 June 10-12 Miami Dolphins Complete June 4-6 Minnesota Vikings June 10-13 June 4-6 New England Patriots June 3-6 June 11-13 New Orleans Saints June 3-6 June 11-13 New York Giants June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 New York Jets June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Philadelphia Eagles Complete June 4-6 Pittsburgh Steelers June 3-6 June 11-13 San Francisco 49ers Complete June 4-6 Seattle Seahawks June 3-4, 6-7 June 11-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers June 4-6 June 11-13 Tennessee Titans June 10-13 June 4-6 Washington Commanders June 4-5, 7 June 11-13

July 17: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

Training camps open August: Preseason games

The rest of the offseason, with the exception of the franchise tag deadline (which is the deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal with that franchise) is more up in the air at the moment. Typically, teams announce their training camp schedules in June. So, when the official dates dates become available, we'll fill them in here.

Start of 2024 season

The preseason will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans. The regular season will officially kick off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the defending champion Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.