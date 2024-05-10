Jarvis Landry is still trying to see if he wants to continue an NFL career after sitting on the sidelines for a year without being on a roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Landry into rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, and appear to be giving him a fair opportunity to make the roster.

Jacksonville just released Zay Jones this week, opening up a potential spot for Landry if he has a good minicamp. Landry is experimenting whether the NFL is still for him.

"Just (wanted to see) if I could really do it, if I still really want to do it and pushing myself to those limits," Landry said, via the Associated Press. "Being out of football last year was very tough. It made me grounded, but it also made me humble and grateful to have opportunities, even like this.

"This is a good stepping stone toward the next chapter of what I'm looking for."

Landry spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, and the next four with the Cleveland Browns. He compiled three 1,000-yard seasons and two 100-catch campaigns between the two teams. He led the league with 112 catches in 2017 and made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 through 2019. Landry had 80-plus receptions in each of his first six seasons.

Injuries slowed Landry down as he missed 13 games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons between the Browns and the New Orleans Saints. He had just 77 catches for 844 yards in that stretch, before sitting out of football entirely in 2023.

"I just think it comes together because you want to be able to put eyes on as many players as you can. He's obviously played several years in this league and been a talented guy and just see where he's at," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said, via a team transcript. "We'll see where he's at health-wise, and just see where he's at. Nothing more than just coming in and a tryout-type basis."

Landry, 31, would be easily the oldest wide receiver on the roster if he makes the team. He's a good four years older than Christian Kirk, who is heading into his seventh season at the age of 27.

"Maybe there's a different expectation with a guy like Jarvis, but I think more than anything just kind of seeing where he is physically, mentally," Pederson said. "The rookies, they don't know anything right now, so it's different. We won't get them caught up this weekend to where the vets are.

"But at the same time this is a great opportunity for them to learn and really show us how much they can retain in just a short period of time."

The Jaguars would like for Landry to mentor first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., as both have the connection of being wide receivers out of LSU. Safe to say Landry is on board.

"It is a really good learning experience for a guy like Brian," Pederson said. "Jarvis is a vet and he kind of knows what it's like. So I think it'll be good to kind of see how Jarvis handles himself as a professional and ... at least make an impression on Brian this weekend."