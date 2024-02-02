The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have apparently found their new offensive coordinator, as they are working on a deal to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the position, per NFL Network. Coen is on track to replace Dave Canales after he accepted the Carolina Panthers head coaching job.

Coen was offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 season, before returning to Kentucky for the same position last fall. With Coen as OC, the Rams offense was 27th in points per game and 32nd in yards per game as Coen dealt with a rash of injuries on that side of the ball.

Coen was also the Kentucky offensive coordinator for the 2021 season, when the Wildcats improved from 95th in yards per play to 21st.

Coen went back to Kentucky this past season after spending 2022 with the Rams (he had previously been an assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach with the Rams).

"You start to realize that as much as I loved going back and helping Sean and going back and learning again … you learn you really miss calling plays, and you miss running the show," Coen said last year, via The Athletic. "And Coach Stoops does an unbelievable job of letting us coaches coach and truly letting us be ourselves."

Coen is on track to be the play caller in Tampa Bay and will likely have an opportunity to work with Baker Mayfield again. Mayfield was a reclamation project with the Rams at the end of the 2022 season and will be free agent this offseason. The Coen hire will certainly help Mayfield's chances of staying.