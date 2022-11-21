The Arizona Cardinals will turn to Colt McCoy for the second consecutive week, as the veteran quarterback will start Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. McCoy will get the start as Kyler Murray is inactive with a hamstring injury -- the second straight game Murray will miss.

However, the offense will have help from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is active, per the team. Hopkins was questionable with a hamstring injury leading up to the game.

McCoy led the Cardinals to a win last week, going 26 of 37 for 248 yards with a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with a 96.5 rating. In two seasons serving as Murray's No. 2 quarterback in Arizona, McCoy has won three of his four starts with the Cardinals -- completing 73.5% of his passes for 978 yards with four touchdowns to one interception (100.1 rating).

The Cardinals haven't missed a beat when McCoy fills in.

"I think with Colt—the games that he's played for us the biggest deal is the pre-snap recognition, getting it out to those play makers on time, accurate within catch and run, and he's just had a, had a good feel for the offense since he's been here," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week. "A lot of the concepts that he likes, he'll communicate with us during the week, and he'll have thoughts.

"It's been good getting on the same page, but I think he hadn't been in many situations with this type of talented receiving core around him and I think that's really showing up. When he has weapons like we have he can be really efficient, get to those guys and play at a high level."

The Cardinals (4-6) enter Monday's game in Mexico City needing a victory over the 49ers to keep their playoff hopes alive. They'll count on McCoy to remain in the playoff hunt.

"That's kind of his biggest quarterback trait that I've been impressed by," Kingsbury said. "He doesn't get rattled and he just plays his game, sticks to his guns and trusts what he can do out there."