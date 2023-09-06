Defensive lineman Carl Nassib is an NFL trailblazer, making history as the first openly gay player to participate in an NFL regular season game. After seven NFL seasons, Nassib announced his retirement Wednesday morning. Nassib was selected 65th overall (third round) in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Penn State, and his seven seasons included 99 games in the league: two seasons with the Browns (2016-2017), three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-2019, 2022), and two with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-2021).

Nassib totaled 25.5 sacks, 187 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and an interception. Nassib played the last two seasons of his career, 2021 and 2022, as an openly gay player after publicly announcing his sexuality in June of 2021.

"This is a bittersweet moment for me, but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games [including preseason], I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze," Nassib said in an Instagram post Wednesday morning. "It feels like yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State. Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my ream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet."

Nassib concluded his Instagram post with a simple message: follow your dreams.

"To anyone who has a dream of being the best best, never let anyone convince you it's impossible," Nassib said. "Be the best in everything you do. Work had, make smart decisions and be kind to others. I am so excited for the next chapter of my life and to give Rayze everything I have. I am also looking forward to working alongside the NFL on DEI and exciting philanthropic efforts in the future. Wish me luck! Thank you."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Nassib's company Rayze is "a mobile platform that uses positive social media to simplify the way we give back in the form of volunteering and donations" according to the company's website.