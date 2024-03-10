The Los Angeles Chargers' roster is potentially on the cusp of some big changes entering the 2024 season. The team has had exploratory trade talks regarding multiple players, including defensive stars Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, according to The Athletic. They're also listening to any offers for wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, according to Sports Illustrated.

Allen is reportedly the least likely to be moved, but the team is keeping all its options open as it works on getting under the salary cap before the start of the new league year.

Allen has spent his entire career so far with the Chargers, going back to when he was drafted in the third round by the team in 2013. In his 11 seasons, he's made six Pro Bowls, including a selection in 2023. Allen also has 904 receptions for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during that stretch.

Last season, Allen finished with career highs in receptions (108) and yards (1,243) in just 13 games. He also added seven receiving touchdowns. He led the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards and yards per game (95.6).

Like Allen, Williams has spent his entire career with the Chargers. They drafted him as the No. 7 overall pick in 2017. His 2023 season got cut short when he tore his ACL in the third quarter of their Week 3 game. Williams was second on the team in yards per game (83.0) and finished the year with 19 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdowns before getting hurt.

In his career, Williams has 309 receptions for 4,806 yards with 31 touchdowns.