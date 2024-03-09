Two more notable NFL players might soon find themselves on new teams. The Los Angeles Chargers are open for business for possible offers regarding defensive standouts Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, according to The Athletic.

Bosa has two years remaining on a five-year, $135 million contract he signed in 2020 that at the time made him the NFL's highest-paid player. Injuries have limited Bosa's availability over the past two seasons. He missed 12 games in 2022 and eight games last season. Bosa was able to collect 6.5 sacks in the nine games he played in last season.

Mack is entering the final year of a six-year, $141 million deal he signed back in September 2018. The former Defensive Player of the Year has continued to play at a high level after being traded from Chicago to Los Angeles in March 2022. He was a Pro Bowler during his first two seasons with the Chargers and recorded a career-high 17 sacks last season. His six-sack performance against the Raiders in Week 4 is the second-highest single-game total in league history.

Clearly, the Chargers' motivation behind trading both players would largely be money-related. It's safe to assume that the Chargers would receive solid compensation should they traded either player. They'd likely receive more compensation for Mack given his production last season.