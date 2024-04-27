The Philadelphia Eagles decided to keep the Trotter bloodline in Philadelphia, selecting Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 155 overall). Trotter Jr. is the son of Eagles Hall of Famer and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., who played seven seasons with the franchise in three different stints (1998-2001, 2004-2006, 2009).

Philadelphia traded up in the fifth round to select Trotter, dealing the No. 164 pick (fifth round) and No. 201 pick (sixth round) to move up to No. 155. The Eagles have made eight different trades in this draft, the most for the franchise since at least 1990.

Trotter Jr. clearly had a history with the Eagles through his dad, as the team did meet with him at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"Great team, great club," Trotter said back in February. "It would be a blessing to play for them as well. I'm just really waiting for the opportunity to go wherever I go and get happy wherever I land."

Trotter Sr. was selected to the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016. He's one of only four Eagles linebackers in franchise history to earn four Pro Bowl berths, joining Chuck Bednarik, Maxie Baughan and Bill Bergey.

Trotter starred at Clemson, earning Second Team All-America honors in each of the past two seasons. He's the only FBS player with five-plus sacks and two-plus interceptions in each of the past two seasons, totaling 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and four interceptions in that span.

Trotter embraced the pressure that came with being the son of a former All-Pro linebacker, looking to carry the family name into the NFL for the next decade.

"I've never been the type to shy away from being the son of Jeremiah Trotter," Trotter said. "I appreciate him. He's always taught me a lot about the linebacker position and he's really helped me get to this point today.

"I never really thought I was in his shadow. I never really thought there was pressure on me to make it. He's a great dad, a great father, and I really appreciate him."

Now Trotter Jr. is an Eagle, looking to carry on the family legacy in Philadelphia. If Trotter Jr. can replicate his dad's career with the Eagles, the franchise will certainly take it.