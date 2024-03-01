Jeremiah Trotter was one of the best linebackers to ever wear a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. His son, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., watched his dad shine in Philadelphia as he grew up making a name for himself in the city a decade after Trotter hung up his cleats for good.

Trotter became a star linebacker at Clemson, and will be following his father's footsteps when he enters the NFL this spring. Could Trotter hope to land with the Eagles like his father did when he was drafted by the team 26 years ago?

"Great team, great club," Trotter said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, via Chat Sports. "It would be a blessing to play for them as well. I'm just really waiting for the opportunity to go wherever I go and get happy wherever I land.

His dad was a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro linebacker with the Eagles, playing in three separate stints from 1998-2001 then returned in 2004-2006 and again in 2009. He was selected to the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016. He's one of only four Eagles linebackers in franchise history to earn four Pro Bowl berths, joining Chuck Bednarik, Maxie Baughan and Bill Bergey.

Trotter starred at Clemson, earning Second Team All-American honors in each of the past two seasons. He's the only FBS player with five-plus sacks and two-plus interceptions in each of the past two seasons, totaling 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and four interceptions in that span.

Trotter embraced the pressure that came with being the son of a former All-Pro linebacker, looking to carry the family name into the NFL for the next decade.

"I've never been the type to shy away from being the son of Jeremiah Trotter," Trotter said. "I appreciate him. He's always taught me a lot about the linebacker position and he's really helped me get to this point today.

"I never really thought I was in his shadow. I never really thought there was pressure on me to make it. He's a great dad, a great father, and I really appreciate him."