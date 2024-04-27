The 2024 NFL Draft saw a handful of big names come off the board earlier than expected. None was more notable than Michael Penix Jr., the Washington quarterback who went No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, ahead of future Minnesota Vikings selection J.J. McCarthy. But for all the surprise decisions in that regard, there were arguably just as many potential bargains.

Here are seven of our top steals of the 2024 draft:

Widely considered the top edge rusher of his class, Turner slid in large part due to the historic run on offensive prospects, and the Minnesota Vikings took advantage. It required a trade up, but getting the Alabama product at No. 17 overall could not have been on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's Round 1 bingo card. A total package, Turner should challenge for immediate starting reps alongside veteran additions Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.

The Philadelphia Eagles badly needed short- and long-term cornerback help coming into the draft, but they managed to sit tight at No. 22 overall and still net a consensus top-two prospect at the position. You can tell team brass was sold on his potential as a top cover man, too, considering general manager Howie Roseman's track record of non-Round 1 corner investments. Mitchell's speed and timely hands should allow him to compete for a starting outside role right away.

Two spots after Quinyon Mitchell's surprise fall to the Eagles, the Detroit Lions followed suit, moving up to stop the improbable slide of the Alabama ball-hawk. Not only did the selection represent smart business for Motown, with the Lions needing added corner depth following Cameron Sutton's exit, but a perfect fit for Arnold, who will slot in alongside former Crimson Tide chess piece Brian Branch. Like the Eagles, the Lions would also go on to double dip for secondary value on Day 2.

Projected by plenty as a potential first-rounder, Newton instead slid to No. 36, where the Washington Commanders declined to let the existing presence of interior stalwarts like Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne stop them from further bolstering the trenches. Did the Commanders need another big man here? Not necessarily. But the value was too good to pass up, and Newton's run-stuffing abilities could help spell the bigger names under new defensive head coach Dan Quinn.

Most assumed the Eagles were done addressing the secondary after capitalizing on Quinyon Mitchell's Day 1 slide. But few anticipated DeJean would be available at No. 40, where Philadelphia opted to go back-to-back at corner in a move reminiscent of their 2002 draft, which netted longtime starters in Lito Sheppard, Sheldon Brown and Michael Lewis. DeJean's springy versatility could also find him at safety or special teams as a top return man in 2024.

Injuries are a concern with Wilson, who has been playing without one of his ACLs, according to NFL Media. But his combination of size, instincts, experience and general tenacity make him a perfect fit for Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense. And getting him at No. 98 overall, near the end of the third round, is a steal even if the NC State product only plays a single contract in Steel City. Paired with prized veteran addition Patrick Queen, he could be an immediate difference-maker.

Who doesn't love a late-round quarterback flyer? Six signal-callers went in the top 12, but Travis slipped all the way to No. 171 overall in the fifth round. While he doesn't boast elite size (6-1, 200) and is coming off a serious leg injury at Florida State, he represents a low-risk, high-reward swing for a New York Jets team that has to keep at least one eye on the future as Aaron Rodgers enters his age-40 season. His off-script athleticism may offer him a higher floor than expected.