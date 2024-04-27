The New York Jets may found found their prospective Aaron Rodgers replacement in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as they selected former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis with the No. 171 overall pick. The Jets did their homework on Day 3 quarterbacks leading up to the draft, bringing in Tulane's Michael Pratt, Samford's Michael Hiers and Travis for visits. Ultimately, GM Joe Douglas landed on Travis.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets considered taking Travis in the fourth round, but after there was a historical quarterback drought that spanned from Pick No. 12 to pick No. 150, they held off. But this was a player New York was eyeing.

Travis holds Florida State records for total offense (10,559 yards) and total touchdowns as well (97). He went 28-10 during his time at Florida State, including an 11-0 start last year before he suffered a broken leg vs. North Alabama. If it were not for the injury, Travis likely would have been selected higher.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso gave the Jets' selection of Travis a "B-" grade.

"Older but ascending passer who demonstrated clear improvement as a thrower during his collegiate career. Flair for the improvisational play with his legs and simply when keeping his eyes downfield after pressure mounts. Touch at all levels is good. Small frame with average at best arm talent but good accuracy."

Travis was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2023, and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year despite his season being cut short. Over the past two years, he accounted for 58 total touchdowns, and threw just seven interceptions. A fascinating prospect that will now undertake the role of Rodgers' understudy.