The New York Jets know who their starting quarterback is: Although he's working his way back from an Achilles tear, Aaron Rodgers will be under center so long as he is healthy. They also know who the backup is: They signed Tyrod Taylor away from their MetLife Stadium co-tenants, the New York Giants.

But they probably don't know who their quarterback of the future is. Zach Wilson remains on the roster, but he's expected to be traded at some point this offseason.

To that end, the Jets have taken a look at two draft-eligible quarterbacks on top-30 visits. According to Bleacher Report, the Jets are bringing in Tulane's Michael Pratt for a visit this week. And according to KPRC2, the Jets recently hosted Samford quarterback Michael Hiers as well.

In four years at Tulane, Pratt completed 60.6% of his passes at an average of 8 yards per attempt, throwing for 90 touchdowns against 26 interceptions. He also showed some dual-threat ability, rushing 447 times for 1,147 yards and 28 additional scores. Hiers started for two years at the FCS level, completing over 72% of his passes in both seasons while racking up 6,590 yards, 54 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. The level of competition was obviously not the same as for FBS players, but the numbers are certainly impressive.

Pratt is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 87 overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, making him a potential Day 2 or early Day 3 pick. Hiers is unranked, placing him outside the top 390, and could either be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent target for New York.