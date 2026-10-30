Less than two weeks remain until the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 10 at 4 pm ET. Each team has one or two more games to gather additional intel on whether they should be buyers, sellers or hold steady.

Some teams are decidedly out of the postseason race, whereas others are being aggressive to facilitate a deep playoff run. An example with teams at opposite ends of the spectrum: Tennessee elected to send All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a trade package that included two first-round picks.

Who could be dealt next in a stunning move? Below is one position each team should target, as well as potential options.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker

Cincinnati has been linked to a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but aside from Taylor, linebacker aid would likely have a greater impact on the roster. The Bengals have given a long runway to youngsters Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, but they would benefit from a more stable veteran who would also improve depth. Defensive tackle improvement takes some of the burden off the linebackers.

Safety was another consideration.

Potential options: Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins; Daiyan Henley, Chargers

Cleveland Browns: Tight end

Edge rusher and tight end have been the two positions most commonly associated with the Browns. The team is unlikely to over-leverage themselves this season and risk their long-term goals. That said, trades involving players with future control make the most sense.

At edge rusher, they have been able to get contributions from free agents off the street, like Sam Williams and Derek Barnett. Although Blake Whiteheart has had some good moments blocking, depth in that area is a greater need.

Potential options: Dallas Goedert, Eagles; Tip Reiman, Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens: Cornerback

The Ravens are one of the franchises most hampered by injuries each year. The return of Lamar Jackson should revitalize Baltimore's playoff hopes, but secondary help is also important.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cornerback

After trading away Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh was left with Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette for those starting boundary roles. They may be able to get by this season, but if the plan is to maximize this window with Aaron Rodgers, then they may want more reliable options.

Safety would be another position of interest. Wide receiver has garnered significant discussion but, at some point, the team has to trust the players they have already invested so heavily in.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Wide receiver

Alec Pierce was a top-dollar investment in the offseason, but the team fell out of the AFC South race before he was able to fully recover from an injury. It now sounds as though Josh Downs is on the trade block, so who will Daniel Jones be throwing to apart from tight end Tyler Warren?

Potential options: Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive line

Head coach Liam Coen and his coaching staff have done well bringing out the best in the roster, but there are benefits to adding a player who may not be reliant on the scheme being perfect. Jeffrey Simmons and DeForest Buckner are no longer options, but there are other players worth exploring.

Potential options: Daron Payne, Commanders; Grover Stewart, Colts; Moro Ojomo, Eagles; Roy Lopez, Cardinals; Zach Sieler, Dolphins

Houston Texans: Running back

Running back David Montgomery was the franchise's big addition during the offseason, but he is now dealing with a groin injury and the run game continues to struggle. There is no magic wand to wave away the offensive line problems, but a jolt of explosiveness would elevate this team.

Potential options: Jonathan Taylor, Colts; Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, Titans; Alvin Kamara, Saints

Tennessee Titans: Cornerback

Tennessee doled out lucrative contracts to Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor in free agency. Many could have foreseen either or both players failing to live up to the financial commitment, and that has played out in real time. Taylor is rumored to be available via trade.

The Titans are not in a position to sink draft capital into the market for a player who is not part of the long-term vision, but perhaps they find a situation that tickles their fancy.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets





AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Safety

Many expected Buffalo's defensive issues to be mitigated by the hire of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, but that has not come to fruition. The team is still talent-deficient in some areas and should pursue the trade market for solutions. Safety is intriguing because there is both a need and talented players potentially available.

Potential options: Budda Baker, Cardinals; Derwin James, Chargers; Amani Hooker, Titans

Miami Dolphins: Cornerback

Four of five starting positions in Miami's secondary are filled by players who were drafted either this year or last year. Chris Johnson was the team's first-round pick in April. There are several positions in which the Dolphins could upgrade, but cornerback is a placeholder of sorts.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

New York Jets: Defensive line

There was hope where it had not previously been to start the season, but New York has fallen off the pace, and fans are once again more interested in NFL Draft possibilities. Jowon Briggs was a low-cost, successful addition last year, but the franchise needs more talent and depth inside.

Potential options: Daron Payne, Commanders; Grover Stewart, Colts; Moro Ojomo, Eagles; Roy Lopez, Cardinals; Zach Sieler, Dolphins

New England Patriots: Interior offensive line

New England moved Jared Wilson to center in the offseason upon trading Garrett Bradbury. Unfortunately, Michael Onwenu suffered a broken ankle in Week 2 and will miss most, if not all, of the season. The AFC contender faces the reality of starting Walter Rouse and Ben Brown at offensive guard.

Potential options: Landon Dickerson, Eagles; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Raiders; Cesar Ruiz, Saints; Andrew Wylie, Commanders; Teven Jenkins, Browns

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Offensive tackle

Running back is a position that has been commonly associated with the Broncos throughout this process, but the return of Jonah Coleman alleviates some of that need. He has been the best running back on the roster when available.

Offensive tackle is a bigger need for the team long-term, but there may not be an option that allows them to move away from right tackle Mike McGlinchey during the season.

Potential options: Braden Smith, Texans; Dawand Jones, Browns

Los Angeles Chargers: Wide receiver

Los Angeles should be selling rather than buying, but wide receiver would be high on the list of needs. Fans are already setting sights on Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith through the draft, however. A trade involving Quentin Johnston is potentially on the table, and Ladd McConkey is not the main character he was originally cast as.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs: Wide receiver

Kansas City specifically needs a receiver who can stretch the field and force defenses to remain honest, which would, in theory, allow Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce to operate more efficiently underneath.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders: Wide receiver

Las Vegas has made all the correct decisions in supporting rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza to this point. They could lean into that line of thinking by taking a swing on a receiver like Brian Thomas Jr., who displayed immense potential as a rookie. Tight end Brock Bowers can be utilized wide, but the presence of another vertical threat would allow for personnel flexibility.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Cornerback

A blurb had already been written about Chicago's need for disruptors upfront on defense and specifically linked them to Jeffrey Simmons prior to Thursday's trade. With Simmons now in the Windy City, cornerback moves to the forefront. Kyler Gordon is back, but depth has been challenged all year.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

Detroit Lions: Cornerback

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph have returned to Detroit's secondary, which is huge, but questions persist at cornerback. Every franchise in the NFC North is still alive, and trade deadline decisions could be the difference in deciding the division.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

Green Bay originally turned to Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, but then second-round pick Brandon Cisse locked up a starting role. Nixon is now dealing with an injury, and play opposite Cisse has been inconsistent. The NFC North is hotly contested, so the Packers may be inclined to acquire reinforcements.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

Minnesota Vikings: Interior offensive line

It would have made sense for Minnesota to have some level of interest in Quenton Nelson before he was traded to Seattle. The Vikings had previously signed two of his former teammates: Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. Kevin O'Connell should be looking for ways to spark the run game.

Potential options: Landon Dickerson, Eagles; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Raiders; Cesar Ruiz, Saints; Andrew Wylie, Commanders; Teven Jenkins, Browns

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide receiver

Tampa Bay's receiver dilemma is a bit confusing. Chris Godwin's performance has declined as he has reached the twilight of his career. Emeka Egbuka is dealing with a concussion and has not been as dynamic as in 2025. Inconsistent quarterback play may have an impact on the position, but they need more from their receivers. Last week's 43-point outburst was a bit of a mirage given Baker Mayfield finished with 64 passing yards.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Atlanta Falcons: Wide receiver

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan has gotten that unit back to a level expected of them. As a result, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Atlanta's trio of elite skill players have operated effectively. The presence of another receiver would take pressure off Drake London and allow Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch to fulfill more natural roles.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback

Carolina was 3-2 before Tampa Bay blew off its doors last week. Injuries have riddled the secondary, and one wonders if the team may seek help on the trade market until the unit fully recovers. Poor defensive showings led the team to make a rare in-season coaching change, firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. However, nearly halfway through the season, the Panthers remain atop the NFC South.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

New Orleans Saints: Defensive line

Aside from edge rushers Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport and Chase Young, there is little to write home about on New Orleans' defense. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL in training camp and was lost for the season.

Despite having just two wins, the Saints are not far removed from first place within the NFC South. Could they make another run at the division with a few well-placed trades?

Potential options: Daron Payne, Commanders; Grover Stewart, Colts; Moro Ojomo, Eagles; Roy Lopez, Cardinals; Zach Sieler, Dolphins

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Cornerback

Washington is not technically dead in the water at this stage of the season, but the view to the top is steep. Cornerback has been a problem all season for the Commanders, and the trade deadline could allow them to get a jump on free agency.

The jobs of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn may be on the line, so it will be interesting to see how they operate over the next week-plus.

Potential options: Riq Woolen, Eagles; Donte Jackson, Chargers; Alontae Taylor, Titans; Amik Robertson, Commanders; Nahshon Wright, Jets

Dallas Cowboys: Edge rusher

Dallas had been associated with Maxx Crosby over the summer, but that interest shifted to Rashan Gary when Crosby (briefly) headed to Baltimore. Gary has not been the team's answer in that role. The Cowboys rank low in every pass-rushing category. The NFC East is up for grabs, but Jerry Jones needs to make a move.

Potential options: Khalil Mack, Chargers; Maxx Crosby, Raiders; Josh Sweat, Cardinals; Jermaine Johnson II, Titans; Shemar Stewart, Bengals; Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants; Josh Uche, Dolphins; Will McDonald IV, Jets; K'Lavon Chaisson, Commanders; Dorance Armstrong Jr., Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles: Interior offensive line

Philadelphia has already traded away Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson is rumored to be on the trade block as well. The Eagles are not going to sacrifice resources for single-season contributors, but if they envision a player like Las Vegas' Jackson Powers-Johnson to be a potential long-term solution, then that should not be ruled out.

Potential options: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Raiders; Cesar Ruiz, Saints; Andrew Wylie, Commanders; Teven Jenkins, Browns

New York Giants: Defensive line

New York has been linked to flashy acquisitions such as Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor, but defensive line is a bigger need since trading away Dexter Lawrence. Philadelphia's Moro Ojomo should be a target, but the Eagles may not be willing to trade him within the division.

Potential options: Daron Payne, Commanders; Grover Stewart, Colts; Moro Ojomo, Eagles; Roy Lopez, Cardinals; Zach Sieler, Dolphins

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

There is ample name recognition in San Francisco's receiver room, but Brandin Cooks and Christian Kirk have aged out of being reliable contributors. Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans have been dealing with injuries, and Ricky Pearsall was already lost for the season.

The team already acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, so how far are they willing to push their chips?

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Arizona Cardinals: Wide receiver

Michael Wilson had settled in as a quality outlet in the pass game but was never meant to be the primary receiver. The departure of Marvin Harrison Jr. puts even more emphasis on Wilson to perform. Arizona is not going to part with significant resources as it positions itself for a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Los Angeles Rams: Wide receiver

Davante Adams is going to miss an extended period of time, and Puka Nacua has been dealing with his own injuries. Los Angeles' healthy wide receiver contingent, beyond Nacua, is better suited to executing specific roles than to being down-to-down contributors in the pass game. Teams will bear down on Nacua without a respectable threat alongside him.

Potential options: Josh Downs, Colts; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars; Calvin Ridley, Titans; Jauan Jennings, Vikings; Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Seattle Seahawks: Edge rusher

Seattle could have made it a clean sweep in regards to teams within the division needing help at receiver. They have already upgraded at offensive guard but never fully replaced Boye Mafe, who signed with the Bengals in free agency. With a bevy of options potentially on the market, head coach Mike Macdonald could find the next rusher to supplement his defense.

Potential options: Khalil Mack, Chargers; Maxx Crosby, Raiders; Josh Sweat, Cardinals; Jermaine Johnson II, Titans; Shemar Stewart, Bengals; Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants; Josh Uche, Dolphins; Will McDonald IV, Jets; K'Lavon Chaisson, Commanders; Dorance Armstrong Jr., Commanders