The Carolina Panthers made a rare, in-season coaching change Friday morning by firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Carolina also let go of defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, and defensive line coach Todd Wash will serve as interim DC and call the team's defensive plays.

The Panthers' 27-19 road defeat on "Thursday Night Football" to the Green Bay Packers proved to be the last straw for Evero. In Week 7, Carolina lost by 30 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking the third-most points allowed in a home game in franchise history. The Panthers also allowed a whopping 59 points in their 2026 opener, a 59-37 defeat against the Chicago Bears. Those 59 points allowed are the most surrendered in a single game in Panthers franchise history.

Despite facing a Packers team with the NFL's worst rushing offense, the Panthers failed to contain Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who had to throw the ball all over the yard for Green Bay to win on Thursday. He threw for 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 30-of-41 passing.

Evero's unit struggled almost across the board in his four seasons running the Panthers defense. The lone bright spot was Carolina's pass defense, where they allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (201.1) since 2023.

Carolina Panthers defensive NFL ranks, since 2023 (under Ejiro Evero)

NFL rank PPG allowed 26.3 30th Total YPG allowed 342.8 25th Rush YPG allowed 141.7 Last Pass YPG allowed 201.1 4th Third-down conversion rate allowed 45.3% Last Red zone touchdown rate allowed 63.5% 30th Takeaways 59 28th

Evero wasn't anywhere close to having his ideal secondary in the Thursday night loss at Lambeau Field. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quad), Mike Jackson (groin) and Akayleb Evans (knee/triceps) were all on injured reserve in Week 8.

Carolina hopes this defensive shakeup will be enough to repeat as NFC South champions in 2026. It won the division with an 8-9 record in 2025, and it is currently tied with the Atlanta Falcons, who are also 3-4, atop the division. Atlanta can take sole possession of first place in the division with a win at Tampa Bay on Sunday.