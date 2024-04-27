Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt suffered an unexpected fall in the 2024 NFL Draft, sliding all the way to the seventh round and being selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 245 overall pick.

Pratt was CBS Sports' No. 8 quarterback in this class, and No. 91 overall prospect, so the Packers may have found some nice value here. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards both tabbed Pratt as a third-round pick in their seven-round mock drafts, but the First Team All-AAC player fell.

Pratt was the fifth quarterback selected on Day 3. We actually did not see a quarterback selected from pick No. 13 to pick No. 149, the longest quarterback drought in draft history.

QBs taken Day 3

Pratt was named the 2023 AAC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,406 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 9,611 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns both rank first in Tulane history. Now with the Packers, he joins a room headlined by Jordan Love, but also includes Sean Clifford and Alex McGough.