Two teams known for comeback wins this season will collide when the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars square off in an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. The Chargers (10-7) and Jaguars (9-8) tied with the Vikings for the most comeback wins during the regular season when trailing by nine points or more with four. Jacksonville's four wins all came in its last four home games, over the Raiders, Ravens, Cowboys and Titans. The winner of Saturday's game will advance to next week's Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. Chargers receiver Mike Williams is out with a back injury.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Chargers vs. Jaguars over/under: 47 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -135, Jacksonville +115

LAC: Chargers are third in passing offense (269.6 yards per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (184).

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has a playmaker on defense in Drue Tranquill. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Tranquill led the Chargers in the regular season in tackles (144) and ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (10). He was one of just six players in the league with at least 140 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in the regular season.

In addition, Los Angeles has the best pass-catching back in the game in Austin Ekeler. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Ekeler led all running backs in the league in receptions, with 107. Ekeler ranked second among backs in receiving yards (722) and touchdown receptions (five).

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville faces a Los Angeles defense that has struggled mightily against the run this season. The Chargers allowed 5.4 yards per rush, the worst mark of any team in the Super Bowl era. Over the last two games, they have given up 6.0 yards per carry.

In addition, safety Rayshawn Jenkins is having a career season. The former Chargers safety set career-highs in tackles (116), solo tackles (73) and forced fumbles (three) and has tied his career-high in interceptions (three). In Week 18, he strip-sacked the Titans' Josh Dobbs with 3:01 left in the game, which led to the game-winning, scoop-and-score touchdown for the Jaguars.

