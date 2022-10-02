Two teams coming off back-to-back defeats will meet in Week 4 on CBS and Paramount+ as the Houston Texans (0-2-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2). The Texans have seen every game decided by seven points or fewer, but they've yet to win any, only notching a Week 1 tie. Meanwhile, Los Angeles won its opener before Justin Herbert was hurt in Week 2 and dropped a blowout loss to the Jaguars last week. Herbert (ribs) is playing through the pain, while the team will again be without wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring). You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45.

Texans vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Texans vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

For Chargers vs. Texans, the model is leaning Over the total. Even with hurt ribs, Herbert threw for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown last week. An extra week of rest should do him wonders and we've seen how effective the Chargers' offense can be when Herbert has no limitations. It scored 24 points in its first two games, and both of the defenses it faced are better than what it will see in Houston on Sunday.

The Texans have faced the two lowest-scoring teams in the league, the Colts and Broncos, as well as the Bears, who rank 20th in points. Yet the team still ranks 29th in total defense, so Herbert and Austin Ekeler should have a field day. The latter, especially, has to be licking his chops since Houston has the worst-ranked run defense in the league. Ekeler led the NFL in touchdowns last year, and the model has him with a strong chance of finding the end zone in Week 4.

The model has both teams scoring at least six more points than what they average on the season, with the Over (44) hitting well over 50 percent of the time.

