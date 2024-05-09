What kind of quarterback does Russell Wilson need to be in Pittsburgh? Chris Harris, a former four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, feels that being a game manager would best suit Wilson as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

Harris, who spent the bulk of his 12-year NFL career in Denver, said that running the ball and playing stellar defense will be critical to both Wilson and the Steelers' success in 2024.

"Russell, you got to manage the game," Harris said on the Minus Three Podcast, via Steelers Now. "Don't have turnovers. Be careful with the football. Protect the football. Like, it's OK to punt.

"But, we know once it gets to the red zone, Russ, now you can start using your legs, now you can start making plays (and) scrambling around. He makes great throws in the red zone. That's where he comes alive. So, that's what Russ needs to continue to do, play smart football. And they're defense saying that we're going to stop them. T.J. Watt, 'I'm gonna get you the ball back.' (Minkah) Fitzpatrick, 'We're gonna get you the ball back.' So, just be smart with it."

Harris was critical of Wilson's play in Denver. He said that Wilson often held the ball too long and missed "a lot of big throws." Additionally, Harris said that Wilson's lack of support from an emotional standpoint in Denver (he was ultimately benched with two weeks left in the season) may have contributed to some of those struggles.

In Pittsburgh, though, Harris feels that Wilson is set up to have more success than he had in Denver, even with a receiving corps that on paper appears to be weaker. The Steelers have a talented defense, led by Watt, Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Pittsburgh's offense includes a revamped offensive line and two running backs who are capable of rushing for 1,000 yards.

When it comes to Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion appears to be content playing whatever style the Steelers ask of him as long as it helps produce wins.

"I've never been a numbers guy," Wilson said at his introductory press conference in Pittsburgh. "What I care about, No. 1 , is wins. That's the first thing. The second thing is, touchdowns do matter. Those help solidify wins. I'm used to being in the end zone. We've got to make it a priority to get in there as much as we can."