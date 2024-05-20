Jim Otto, regarded as "The Original Raider" and one of the greatest centers in pro football history, has died at the age of 86.

The Raiders announced his death on Sunday evening. Raiders owner Mark Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch in honor of Otto shortly after announcing his death.

"The personification of consistency, Jim's influence on the American Football League and professional football as a whole cannot be overstated," the Raiders said in a statement posted on their website. "His leadership and tenacity were a hallmark of the dominant Raider teams of the 1960s and '70s, and his ferocious work ethic and talent enabled him to start a remarkable 210 consecutive league games for the Oakland Raiders."

Otto was drafted by the Raiders in 1960, the franchise's first year of existence. Over the next 15 years, Otto would play -- and start -- in each of the franchise's 210 regular-season games (plus an additional 13 playoff games), an incredible feat of endurance and durability. He earned 12 AFL All-Star/Pro Bowl selections and 10 All-Pro nods prior to his 1980 enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nicknamed "00" because of his unique jersey number, Otto helped the Raiders establish themselves as one of pro football's premier teams. He helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 1967 season. During Otto's final seven seasons with the team, the Raiders won seven division titles and appeared in six conference championship games in addition to Super Bowl II.

The epitome of a tough guy, Otto never missed a game despite suffering various injuries over the course of his career. He had over 70 surgeries that included having his right leg amputated in 2007. Otto also suffered more than 20 concussions.

"I've often looked at being a football player as being a gladiator," Otto told Bleacher Report in 2009, via the New York Post. "There's something inside of you that says, 'I want to go out there and prove my worth.' Most of the time you're going to get injuries. That's the life you choose. Some people need a challenge in life and they play hockey or rugby. Football was the way I could prove myself."

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, Otto is part of the most decorated offense in pro football history since the 1970 merger. He's one of a record seven members of the Raiders' 1974 offense to have gold jackets and bronze busts in Canton, Ohio. Along with Otto, quarterback Ken Stabler, receivers Cliff Branch and Fred Biletnikoff, tight end Dave Casper, and fellow offensive linemen Art Shell and Gene Upshaw have also had their careers immortalized in the Hall of Fame.

Otto continued to stay connected with the Raiders' organization in retirement, most recently serving as the team's director of special projects. He was in the locker room to celebrate the team's win over the longtime rival Broncos this past January, according to ESPN.