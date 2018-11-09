How to watch Chicago vs. Detroit: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Chicago 5-3; Detroit 3-5

What to Know

Detroit will challenge Chicago on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 20-10 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played.

Last Sunday, Detroit lost to Minnesota by a decisive 9-24 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Chicago entered their match last-week match as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 41-9 margin over Buffalo. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-5. In their win, Chicago relied heavily on Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Detroit will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Chicago are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Series History

Detroit have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.