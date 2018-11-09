How to watch Chicago vs. Detroit: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bears vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Chicago 5-3; Detroit 3-5
What to Know
Detroit will challenge Chicago on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 20-10 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played.
Last Sunday, Detroit lost to Minnesota by a decisive 9-24 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Chicago entered their match last-week match as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 41-9 margin over Buffalo. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-5. In their win, Chicago relied heavily on Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Detroit will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Chicago are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Series History
Detroit have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 24 vs. Detroit Lions 27
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Detroit Lions 14
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Detroit Lions 24
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 37 vs. Chicago Bears 34
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
La Canfora's Bets Bets: Patriots roll
La Canfora shares his best bets for Week 10, including Bill Belichick beating his former player,...
-
Reid thinks league is targeting him
The Panthers safety says he's been drug tested a bunch and unfairly ejected
-
NFL DFS, Week 10: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Bears vs. Lions stats to know
Here's everything you need to know as Chicago hosts its divisional rival
-
NFL odds, Week 10 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Take Cardinals and Seahawks
Will Brinson's best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season