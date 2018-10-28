Chicago vs. N.Y. Jets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bears vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Chicago 3-3-1; N.Y. Jets 3-4-1
What to Know
On Sunday the Jets will take on Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Jets, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Jets ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played last week, losing 17-37. The Jets's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Darnold, who accumulated 206 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Chicago had to settle for a 31-38 defeat against New England. It was a tough break for Chicago, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. With four turnovers, the Jets had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Chicago exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $94.40
Prediction
The Bears are a big 8 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Chicago are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
