The relationship between superstar singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has taken the entertainment and sports worlds by storm, but until now we had not heard much directly from the couple. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kelce gave some more insight into how the "it" couple began their love story and why he is so enchanted by The Eras Tour singer.

At first, Kelce was hesitant on giving too much away, something he has been cautious of since he began dating one of the most popular celebrities in the world.

"I don't know if I want to get into all of it," Kelce said, explaining why he has been quieter lately. "That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away."

Kelce attended Swift's concert this summer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and made her a friendship bracelet, a tradition for Swifties at her concert, with his phone number on it.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?'" Kelce said, of attending her tour.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but, when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures ... in front of my locker," Kelce said, adding that they were playing cupid for him.

He was unable to meet her, but did send out an invitation to attend one of his games, something she took him up on. The two spoke and spent time together ahead of her attending the game.

Kelce applauds Swift for how she handles the level of fame she has and said he takes her grace in those situations into account when deciding how he will react to certain situations.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. ... I've never dealt with it," he said. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

The 34-year-old said Swift is "hilarious" and a "genius," and he seems to be a bit of a Swiftie himself, commenting on her music and intelligence.

"She writes catchy jingles," he states. "I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f---ing mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

Another reason it is working between the two is shared values when it comes to family, something Kelce said is important to both of them.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," Kelce notes. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

Kelce's mother, Donna, who has been in the spotlight herself leading up to last year's Super Bowl and while attending games alongside Swift, said her son is "happier than I've seen him in a long time."

She also joked that No. 87 may have been reaching a bit when he first attempted to date Swift.

"God bless him, he shot for the stars!" she said.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce and Swift plan to spend time together during the holidays while Swift has a two-month touring break.

The Swift and Kelce families are expected to meet during the "Monday Night Football" Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, is a star center on the Eagles, and his wife, Kylie, is also expected to be in attendance for the family affair.

Travis Kelce has met Swift's father when they attended one of her concerts, and Swift has spent time with the Kelce family, but the two families have yet to meet.