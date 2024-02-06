Familiar foes will meet in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. In the first-ever Super Bowl held in Las Vegas, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV just four years ago. The Chiefs won the first matchup by a 31-20 margin, and this is the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history. The winner of the previous game is 5-2 in the second meeting. Both teams are also trying to make history, with San Francisco aiming for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl win, while Kansas City is looking to become the first team since 2003 and 2004 to win two straight Super Bowl titles.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds.

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -2

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 47.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -129, Chiefs +109

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers have standouts at multiple levels of the defense, headlined by four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. He has 10 playoff sacks in his career, most in 49ers franchise history, and is in the top eight all-time in averaging 0.79 sacks per playoff game. Bosa also has more quarterback hits (115) than any NFL player over the last three seasons and finished No. 2 in quarterback hits (35) this season. He is also consistent at getting heat on the quarterback, ranking No. 3 in the league with 95 pressures this season. Over the last three seasons combined, Bosa is in the top three in sacks (44.5), tackles for loss (56), and pressures (260), and he is a consistent threat to opposing offenses.

The Chiefs also ranked in the middle of the pack in scoring offense this season, averaging only 21.8 points per game. Kansas City also has ball security issues, landing below the NFL median in turnovers (28) and interceptions (17). The Chiefs also finished with only 104.9 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns across the 17-game regular season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce headline Kansas City's offensive attack as one of the most prolific passing combinations in NFL history. Plenty of attention will be paid to both players before and during Super Bowl LVIIII, but the Chiefs also have young contributors in Isiah Pacheo and Rashee Rice. Pacheco is Kansas City's leading rusher, finishing in the top 10 of the NFL in rushing yards per game (66.8) during the regular season. Pacheco accumulated almost 1,200 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in only 14 games and has also performed well as the stakes grow. Pacheco has the sixth-most playoff rushing yards (451) ever in his first two seasons and has scored a touchdown in seven straight contests, the longest active streak of any NFL player. Pacheco has also racked up at least 75 yards from scrimmage in all six of his career playoff games, the fourth-longest streak ever to begin a career.

At wide receiver, Rice leads the NFL in yards after catch (816) this season, including playoffs, and has the Chiefs franchise record for rookie receiving yards (1,161) over the same timeframe. Rice is already in the top four in history in rookie receiving yards (223) in the postseason and is averaging 82.3 yards from scrimmage per game over the last nine outings. With that offensive potency, a transcendent quarterback and a defense that has allowed only 13.7 points per game in the postseason, the Chiefs can enter this tilt with confidence.

