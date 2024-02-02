The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most decorated NFL franchises in history. The 49ers have won five Super Bowl titles, though San Francisco has gone through a dry spell, last hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 1994. On Sunday, Feb. 11, the 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, and are making an eighth all-time Super Bowl appearance. On the other side, Kansas City is aiming for back-to-back Super Bowl titles, a feat not accomplished since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2024. The Chiefs are also seeking a third title in the last five seasons, including a head-to-head win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds.

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -2

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 47.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -128, Chiefs +108

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why the 49ers can cover

In the backfield, the 49ers can lean on Christian McCaffrey, who was the most productive running back in the NFL this season. McCaffrey is a dual-threat with high-end capability in the passing game and is flanked by Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Aiyuk was a second-time All-Pro selection this season, ranking No. 2 in the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception and No. 7 with 1,342 receiving yards.

Samuel is a versatile and explosive piece, leading all wide receivers in yards after the catch per reception in four straight seasons. Samuel is also averaging more yards per carry (6.3) than any player in the NFL since 2019 and has the most career rushing touchdowns (19) by a wide receiver in league history. At tight end, Kittle is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,020) and yards per catch (15.7) this season. Kittle is also No. 3 all-time among qualified tight ends in averaging 64.0 receiving yards per game across his entire career. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the best player in the NFL, and the two-time MVP and six-time Pro Bowl selection is the first quarterback to make four Super Bowl starts before the age of 30. He has the third-most career playoff victories (14) by a quarterback in NFL history and is in the midst of the best statistical run by a player at the position ever. Mahomes has the most passing touchdowns (258), passing yards (32,942), and playoff wins by any player ever over a six-year span and is the only quarterback with at least 10 career playoff starts to improve his completion rate, touchdown rate, interception rate, rushing yards, and team winning percentage from the regular season to the playoffs.

This season, Mahomes ranked in the top five in total offense (4,386 yards) and posted top-eight marks in completions (401), passing yards (4,183), passing touchdowns (27), completion rate (67.2%), QBR (63.0), and sack rate (4.33%). The Chiefs deploy an electric defense that ranked near the top of the NFL during the regular season. Kansas City has been even better in the 2024 NFL playoffs, yielding only 10 points to the Ravens a week ago. The Chiefs are giving up only 13.7 points per game, 5.0 yards per play, and 322.0 total yards per game across three playoff contests. See which team to pick here.

