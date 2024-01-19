Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas City went 11-6 in the regular season before defeating Miami, 26-7, in the Wild Card Round last week. Meanwhile, the Bills also went 11-6 this season and dispatched of Pittsburgh, 31-17, on Super Wild Card Weekend. Buffalo defeated Kanas City by a 20-17 score on the road in Week 14. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from the SportsLine Consensus and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first seven days free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Divisional Round NFL picks for Bills vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 70-44-2 since the start of last season, including a 15-5 record the last seven weeks.

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 31-20 (+875) on his last 51 ATS picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Bills vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing the Chiefs to cover the spread. While this will be Mahomes' first road playoff game in his 16th postseason start, that's not necessarily a bad thing for his outlook. Over his career, Mahomes has a better passer rating, completion percentage, TD-INT ratio and win-loss percentage on the road than he does at home.

Additionally, the Chiefs offense, which underperformed for most of the season, has started to resemble its old self in recent weeks. With Mahomes as starter, the team has scored 25-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Hartstein sees that success continuing against a Bills defense that struggles in key areas, as Buffalo ranks 19th or worse in third-down defense, yards per rush allowed and redzone defense.

"After averaging 7.0 yards per play versus Cincinnati in Week 17 -- Week 18 was meaningless -- the Chiefs piled up 409 yards vs. Miami in the 26-7 Wildcard win," Hartstein told SportsLine. "That included five pass plays of 20-plus yards." You can stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.